Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,943 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 100,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 179,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

IYR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

