Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $43.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

