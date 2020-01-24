Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,366,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,953,000 after buying an additional 182,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

