James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,997.68

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,997.68 and traded as low as $1,970.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,972.00, with a volume of 14,334 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,015 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,997.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35.

About James Fisher & Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

