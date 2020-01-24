J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,397 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 904,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,906. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.