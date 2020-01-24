J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 568,072 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 491,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,097,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. 297,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

