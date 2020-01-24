J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 6,627,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,380. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

