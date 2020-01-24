J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.73 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $48,144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 925,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,578,000 after buying an additional 218,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.