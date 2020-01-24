J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 658,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

