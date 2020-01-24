J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

VAW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.21. 80,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,247. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

