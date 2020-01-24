J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 118,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

