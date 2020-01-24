J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 133,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. 1,586,395 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

