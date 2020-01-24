J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,451 AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock remained flat at $$48.73 during midday trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

