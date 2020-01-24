J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,353. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

