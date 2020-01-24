J & J Snack Foods Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $185.94 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $10,243,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

