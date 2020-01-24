iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $124,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.52. 56,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.18. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $166.52 and a 1 year high of $250.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

