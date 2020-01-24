iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Lifted by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 248,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,016. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

