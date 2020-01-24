iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Increased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF remained flat at $$38.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

