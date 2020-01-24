iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,584,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

