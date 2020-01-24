iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

