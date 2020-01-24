iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.06. 46,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.55 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.