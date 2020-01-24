iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.65

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.51, with a volume of 397100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175,815 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

