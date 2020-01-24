iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.