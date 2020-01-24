iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Decreased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.88. 4,309,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.