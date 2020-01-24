iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

