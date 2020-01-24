iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Gap Up to $59.69

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.68, but opened at $59.69. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 4,630,400 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

