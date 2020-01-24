iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,494 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

