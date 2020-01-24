iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

