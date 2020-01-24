iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.