iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 0.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000.

EWA opened at $23.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

