iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 2,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,887. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

