iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

