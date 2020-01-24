iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.33. 957,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.33 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

