iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $333.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

