iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,451,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $263.35 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average of $306.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

