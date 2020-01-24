iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after buying an additional 592,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,546 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

