Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,828. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,385 shares of company stock worth $141,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

