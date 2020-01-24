Ironwood Financial llc Has $4.09 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $78.56. 26,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

