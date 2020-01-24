Ironwood Financial llc Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $272.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.30. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

