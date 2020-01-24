Ironwood Financial llc Has $293,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

