Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.08

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $240.08 and traded as low as $4.82. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $922.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,776.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.79.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

