IQE (IQEPF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQE (OTCMKTS: IQEPF):

1/23/2020 – IQE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

1/16/2020 – IQE was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/13/2020 – IQE was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/5/2019 – IQE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330. IQE plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

