iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS) Shares Down 1.2%

iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUS)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57, 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.