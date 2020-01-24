iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 2 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTUS) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.57, 200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

