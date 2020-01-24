IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Binance, Cobinhood and Exrates. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $660.16 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.03143735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinone, Exrates, Upbit, Ovis, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

