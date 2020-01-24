IONChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $235,299.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $235,299.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.