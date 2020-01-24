Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

1/22/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at TH Capital from to .

1/4/2020 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.86. 12,115,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after purchasing an additional 439,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

