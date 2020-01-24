Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,116,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 71,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,428. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $118.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.