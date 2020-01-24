Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 589,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

