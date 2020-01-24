Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,670 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

